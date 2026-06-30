UK GDP increases by 0.6% in Q1 2026 in 'peak' for growth

Uncertainty persists

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

UK real GDP increased by an unrevised 0.6% in Q1 2026 but may prove to be a “peak” for growth rather than the start of a sustained recovery.

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