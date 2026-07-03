Financial services M&A increases by 3% year-on-year in H1 2026

Overall value falls

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The number of mergers and acquisitions in global financial services accelerated in the first half of 2026, with a 3% year-on-year increase in reported deals, according to data from EY.

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