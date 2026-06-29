Capital Group hires Jamie Sinclair to spearhead Europe and APAC ETFs

Joins from BlackRock

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Capital Group has appointed Jamie Sinclair as head of ETFs for Europe and Asia Pacific.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Patria Private Equity trust reports rises in NAV and dividends in half year results

AEW UK REIT searching for 'appropriate growth' as NAV falls over the year

More on People moves

Capital Group hires Jamie Sinclair to spearhead Europe and APAC ETFs
People moves

Capital Group hires Jamie Sinclair to spearhead Europe and APAC ETFs

Joins from BlackRock

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 29 June 2026 • 1 min read
AJ Bell selects Raymond Sham for lead active fund analyst role
People moves

AJ Bell selects Raymond Sham for lead active fund analyst role

Joins from Morningstar

Robin Amos
clock 29 June 2026 • 1 min read
Natixis promotes Léa Dunand-Chatellet to lead Mirova as CEO
People moves

Natixis promotes Léa Dunand-Chatellet to lead Mirova as CEO

Beginning on 1 July

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 26 June 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot