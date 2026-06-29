Patria Private Equity trust reports rises in NAV and dividends in half year results

25th anniversary

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

In the six months ending 31 March 2026, Patria Private Equity trust (PPET) recorded a NAV total return of 3.1%, up from 2.6% at this point last year.

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