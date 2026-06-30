Amova AM completes acquisition of Malaysian asset manager AHAM Capital

AHAM Capital AUM of $25.3bn

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Amova Asset Management has purchased the majority of remaining shares in Malaysian asset manager AHAM Capital to make it a consolidated subsidiary.

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