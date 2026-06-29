FCA slashes reporting complexity in Consumer Duty overhaul proposals

Clarity on vulnerable clients and CCI

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has outlined plans to clarify its Consumer Duty rules to reduce reporting complexity and duplication.

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