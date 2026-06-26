Natixis promotes Léa Dunand-Chatellet to lead Mirova as CEO

Beginning on 1 July

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Natixis Investment Managers has appointed Léa Dunand-Chatellet as CEO of its sustainable investing-focused affiliate Mirova.

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