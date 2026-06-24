M&G shuffles board as Clare Thompson steps down

Will depart following HY results

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Clare Thompson, senior independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee at M&G, has decided to step down from 3 September.

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