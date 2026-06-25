Hawksmoor IM commits AIRE stake to Glenstone REIT following cash bid

Alternative Income REIT bid

clock • 2 min read

Hawksmoor Investment Management intends to commit its 5.61% in Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) to Glenstone REIT, as the latter seeks to acquire the entire trust and wind it up.

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