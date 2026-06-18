Foresight Environmental Infrastructure's revenue drops 10% under 'broader market challenges'

Chair Ed Warner to step down

clock • 2 min read

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (FGEN)’s revenue has fallen 10% but it has delivered positive net asset value total return at 6.2%, according to the firm’s annual report.

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