'Tough' year for NextEnergy Solar Fund sees NAV drop 20%

Discontinuation vote triggered

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Falling price curves and policy changes have led to NextEnergy Solar fund's (NESF) net asset value (NAV) per share to fall 20% in a "challenging time" for the renewable energy infrastructure sector.

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