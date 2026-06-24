Prologis REIT proposes 25% premium for SEGRO in battle for data centres

SEGRO board unanimously rejected offer

clock • 3 min read

Logistics-focused investment trust giant Prologis has moved to acquire SEGRO, the UK’s largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation, despite the opposition of the latter's board of directors.

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