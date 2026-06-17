Financial services firms bet on growth as capital expenditure increases

93% forecast huge AI impact

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Despite ongoing uncertainty, 94% of senior financial services decision makers predicted their business will grow over the next decade, up from 81% last year.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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