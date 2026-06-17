Saba turns the screw on Workspace Group with 'value creation strategy'

Open letter

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Saba Capital Management has revised its proposals for Workspace Group to accelerate asset disposals amid “serious concerns” about the risks involved with the REIT’s current strategy.

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