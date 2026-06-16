Double-digit increase in inflows sees Tatton AM hit £24.2bn in AUM/I

May hit £30bn target early

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Tatton Asset Management CEO Paul Hogarth has said the firm may hit its £30bn target for assets under management and influence (AUM/I) “ahead of schedule” as results for the year to 31 March 2026 beat expectations.

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