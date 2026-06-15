VCT managers warned not to increase share buyback discounts as fundraising declines

Following tax relief cut

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Venture capital trust (VCT) managers have been urged not to increase share buyback discounts or overpromise on dividends, as they deal with fundraising issues caused by the cut in tax relief at the last Budget.

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