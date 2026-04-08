VCTs raise £918m in 2025/26 ahead of upfront income tax relief cut

Third highest annual fundraise

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Venture capital trusts (VCTs) raised a total of £918m in the 2025/26 tax year, 3% higher than the £895m raised in the previous year, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

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