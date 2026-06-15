Octopus Group co-founder Chris Hulatt awarded CBE

King’s Birthday Honours List 2026

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Octopus Group co-founder Chris Hulatt has been awarded a CBE for services to entrepreneurship.

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Jen Frost
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Jen Frost

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