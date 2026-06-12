SpaceX secures $75bn fundraise but investors warned of 'bunfight' for shares

Risk of ‘gradual disappointment’

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Investors have been warned of heightened trading volatility today (12 June) following the record-breaking $75bn fundraise for Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and AI group, SpaceX.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Deep Dive: China's renminbi quietly reshaping international monetary system

Fund groups expect six-month limit to market disruption from Middle East conflict

More on Equities

SpaceX secures $75bn fundraise but investors warned of 'bunfight' for shares
Equities

SpaceX secures $75bn fundraise but investors warned of 'bunfight' for shares

Risk of ‘gradual disappointment’

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 12 June 2026 • 2 min read
SpaceX to 'reshape public markets' but analysts doubt valuation ahead of IPO launch
Equities

SpaceX to 'reshape public markets' but analysts doubt valuation ahead of IPO launch

Targeting $1.77trn valuation

Jack Roach
clock 11 June 2026 • 2 min read
Rathbones' James Thomson: Why I am buying more new stocks than ever
Equities

Rathbones' James Thomson: Why I am buying more new stocks than ever

Fund’s 25th anniversary

James Thomson
clock 09 June 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot