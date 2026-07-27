JPMAM's Hugh Gimber: The right questions to tackle on tech

Fidelity’s global technology research team recently completed its 13th annual Silicon Valley trip. Over several days in the Bay Area, they met more than 20 companies across semiconductors, internet software and frontier AI labs. Fidelity Global Technology Fund portfolio manager Hyun Ho Sohn shares three key insights from his most recent visit.

Hyun Ho Sohn, Portfolio Manager, Fidelity Global Technology Fund 14 July 2026 • 8 min read 14 July 2026 • 8 min read