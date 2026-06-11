UK investor confidence hits 'record high' despite market volatility and Iran conflict

AML x Nursery Investor Index

clock • 1 min read

UK investor confidence has risen to its highest level this decade despite geopolitical tension and market volatility, according to a survey from AML and The Nursery Research & Planning.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jack Roach

View profile
More from Jack Roach

SpaceX to 'reshape public markets' but analysts doubt valuation ahead of IPO launch

AJ Bell Investments onboards two adviser firms to MPS book after fee cut

More on UK

Defence sector funds top $83bn as inflows reaccelerate
UK

Defence sector funds top $83bn as inflows reaccelerate

Geopolitical attention shifting

Alex Sebastian
clock 24 February 2026 • 2 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Where the mining stocks bull run goes from here
UK

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Where the mining stocks bull run goes from here

'Buckle up for the long term'

Derren Nathan
clock 16 February 2026 • 4 min read
Deep Dive: UK IPO market to emerge from 'deep freeze' as FTSE 100 celebrates new record
UK

Deep Dive: UK IPO market to emerge from 'deep freeze' as FTSE 100 celebrates new record

PE exits offer ‘shift’ in fortunes

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 09 January 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot