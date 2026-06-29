Quarter of UK and European companies have 'quiet' activist shareholders

Alvarez & Marsal report

clock • 2 min read

Just over a quarter of companies listed in Europe, including the UK, have activist investors on their shareholder registers without being subject to a public campaign, as a more "quiet" approach has been on the rise.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

AJ Bell selects Raymond Sham for lead active fund analyst role

Lombard Odier expands partnership with Tokyo boutique

More on UK

Deep Dive: Investors urged to back Britain ten years on from Brexit's 'political earthquake'
UK

Deep Dive: Investors urged to back Britain ten years on from Brexit's 'political earthquake'

UK funds shed $160bn since June 2016

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 19 June 2026 • 4 min read
UK investor confidence hits 'record high' despite market volatility and Iran conflict
UK

UK investor confidence hits 'record high' despite market volatility and Iran conflict

AML x Nursery Investor Index

Jack Roach
clock 11 June 2026 • 1 min read
Defence sector funds top $83bn as inflows reaccelerate
UK

Defence sector funds top $83bn as inflows reaccelerate

Geopolitical attention shifting

Alex Sebastian
clock 24 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot