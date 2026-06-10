Workspace Group suffers heavy losses in year of 'transition'

Trading at 52% discount

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Lower rent, higher finance costs and higher expenses have led to a drop in Workspace Group’s (WKP) net tangible assets per share in a transitory year for the firm, according to its latest annual results.

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