UK investors turn to domestic assets in show of market confidence

Reassessing role in portfolios

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

UK investors have shifted focus back to home shores over the last year, balancing home-market confidence with continued exposure to US tech and global ETFs.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Workspace Group suffers heavy losses in year of 'transition'

Carmignac adds Frederic Jeanmaire to European equity team

More on UK

UK investors turn to domestic assets in show of market confidence
UK

UK investors turn to domestic assets in show of market confidence

Reassessing role in portfolios

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 June 2026 • 2 min read
BoE 'cannot wait for hard evidence' of second-round effects on interest rate decisions
UK

BoE 'cannot wait for hard evidence' of second-round effects on interest rate decisions

BoE governor Andrew Bailey

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 03 June 2026 • 2 min read
Sterling trading activity ramps up amid UK political turmoil
UK

Sterling trading activity ramps up amid UK political turmoil

FTSE 100 sentiment resilient

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 20 May 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot