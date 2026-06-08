FCA plans to allow UCITS funds to indirectly invest in crypto

New consultation paper

clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority plans to allow UCITS funds to invest in cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets through crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs).

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