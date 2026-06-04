IW sells out tables for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2026 as attendance hits decade high

A flagship awards for the industry for over 30 years

Investment Week
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With two weeks still to go, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2026 has officially sold out every table and every seat, marking the event's highest attendance in over a decade.

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