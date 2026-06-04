Capital Gearing trust board proposes share split

Latest annual results

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of Capital Gearing trust (CGT) has announced plans for a ten for one share split in its latest set of annual results, published today (4 June).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Lex Greensill banned from standing as director for nine years

Mixed-asset and fixed income funds benefit from diversification drive in May

More on Investment Trusts

Capital Gearing trust board proposes share split
Investment Trusts

Capital Gearing trust board proposes share split

Latest annual results

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 04 June 2026 • 2 min read
AIC's Richard Stone: Semi-liquid funds are not the answer
Investment Trusts

AIC's Richard Stone: Semi-liquid funds are not the answer

'Horses for courses'

Richard Stone
clock 03 June 2026 • 4 min read
Herald investment trust board confirms details of 66% tender offer
Investment Trusts

Herald investment trust board confirms details of 66% tender offer

Follows deal with Saba

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 02 June 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot