Ninety One returns to positive flows as AUM grows 31%

Profits increased by £3.4m

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Ninety One posted a 31% boost to its assets under management in the year to 31 March 2026, according to its latest annual results, published today (3 June).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Regnan head of equity impact solutions Tim Crockford leaves firm

UK advisers skew client portfolios toward defensive positions amid market uncertainty

More on Companies

J Stern CIO: Unsustainable overvaluations could form bubble like 1990s
Companies

J Stern CIO: Unsustainable overvaluations could form bubble like 1990s

'Unproven business models'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 June 2026 • 2 min read
Ninety One returns to positive flows as AUM grows 31%
Companies

Ninety One returns to positive flows as AUM grows 31%

Profits increased by £3.4m

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 03 June 2026 • 1 min read
Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO
Companies

Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO

$65bn in Series H funding

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 June 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot