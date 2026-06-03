Downing sets up advisory committee to aid Fox multi-asset range

Chaired by Lyndon Gill

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Downing has appointed an advisory committee to enhance governance and bolster the investment framework of the Downing Fox multi-asset range.

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