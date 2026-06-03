Aberdeen Investments promotes Shelley Morrison to head of private credit

Following Marianne Zangerl’s promotion

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Aberdeen Investments has promoted Shelley Morrison to head of private credit and fund finance.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

The Big Interview: The IA's Chris Cummings on a decade at the helm of the trade association

ECB rings alarm over financial stability threats from Middle East conflict

More on People moves

Regnan head of equity impact solutions Tim Crockford leaves firm
People moves

Regnan head of equity impact solutions Tim Crockford leaves firm

After closure of funds

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 03 June 2026 • 2 min read
British Land names Joanne McNamara chief executive
People moves

British Land names Joanne McNamara chief executive

Joins from Oxford Properties

Jack Roach
clock 02 June 2026 • 1 min read
First Eagle names Edward Berry managing director of alternative credit
People moves

First Eagle names Edward Berry managing director of alternative credit

Joins from AlbaCore Capital

Jack Roach
clock 01 June 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot