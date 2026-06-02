Anthropic confidentially applies for IPO

Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO

$65bn in Series H funding

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

Anthropic submitted a draft registration statement on Monday (1 June) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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