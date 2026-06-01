Aquila European Renewables blasts adviser over 'unacceptable' fee disclosure

Incurred £160,000 in legal costs

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The board of Aquila European Renewables trust (AERI) has hit out at its investment adviser, Aquila Capital, over a lack of transparency related to fees and charges connected with the company.

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