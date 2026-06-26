Baillie Gifford UK Growth adds co-manager as shareholder patience wears 'thin'

'Poor' performance in H2

clock • 2 min read

Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust has named James Smith co-portfolio manager as the firm released its full year results.

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