Technology and emerging markets top performing sectors in May as AI momentum continues

FE Analytics data

clock • 1 min read

Technology and technological innovation returned over 16% for investors as a fund sector in May, driven by bullish AI momentum, as Latin America was the only fund sector in the red.

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