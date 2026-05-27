Shorts on sterling soften as Burnham pledges to stick with fiscal rules

IG Sterling Sentiment Tracker

clock • 2 min read

Labour leadership hopeful Andy Burnham’s commitment to stick to the government’s fiscal rules has softened bearish positions on the pound, according to IG.

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