UK inflation drops to 2.8% to give BoE 'breathing space'

Core CPI rose by 2.5%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

UK CPI rose by 2.8% in the 12 months to April 2026, down from the 3.3% in the 12 months up to March 2026.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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