Hamilton Lane expands private markets offering with LTAF launch

The US manager had 12 ‘evergreen’ funds prior to this latest launch, according to its website, with $17bn in private markets assets under management.

According to the FCA Register, the WS Hamilton Lane Long-Term Asset fund was greenlit on 15 May as the umbrella fund alongside its feeder strategy, the WS Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Feeder LTAF.

The US manager had 12 ‘evergreen' funds prior to this latest launch, according to its website, with $17bn in private markets assets under management.

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Its largest private markets fund available in the UK is the $6.6bn Global Private Assets fund, which seeks to provide investors with a diversified exposure to private equity over the medium and long term.

The fund's three largest holdings, as per its March 2026 factsheet, were OpenAI, Project Vertical and Leaf Home + Erie, achieving an I-USD share class annualised return of 12.2% since inception in 2019.

Hamilton Lane declined to comment on the LTAF approval.