FCA's Pritchard urges tighter private markets oversight to boost investor confidence

Regulators must collaborate

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Sarah Pritchard, deputy chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, has urged private markets investment managers and fellow regulators to "[get] the basics right” in order to instil investor confidence in private markets.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

The Investment Association to name EY's John Owen as next CEO

TRIG commits to £400m asset disposal and fee cut ahead of AGM

More on Alternatives

Private credit 'untested' in economic downturns as retail investor ownership rises
Alternatives

Private credit 'untested' in economic downturns as retail investor ownership rises

Financial Stability Board report

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 07 May 2026 • 2 min read
Canaccord Wealth launches crypto exposure offering to high-net-worth clients
Alternatives

Canaccord Wealth launches crypto exposure offering to high-net-worth clients

For risk profile 7+ portfolios

Jack Roach
clock 29 April 2026 • 1 min read
FTSE Russell expands LPX partnership to grow alternatives index offering
Alternatives

FTSE Russell expands LPX partnership to grow alternatives index offering

Transparent, rules-based benchmarks

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot