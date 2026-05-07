Private credit 'untested' in economic downturns as retail investor ownership rises

Financial Stability Board report

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Private credit has not been tried and tested in periods of economic stress, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) has warned.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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