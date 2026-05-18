IMF upgrades UK growth forecast to 1% as Reeves' plans receive praise

Increase from 0.8%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upped its expectations for UK economic growth from 0.8% to 1%, despite ongoing headwinds from the conflict in the Middle East and rising energy prices.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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