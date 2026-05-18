Downing Liquid Alternatives adds £120m multi-asset fund to mandate

Combined with a third-party mandate

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Downing Liquid Alternatives has expanded its suite with the addition of Jon Gumpel’s multi-asset fund, now named MGTS Downing Diversified Opportunities.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

UK hits record high 14.1 million DIY investment accounts

Odey settles sexual assault allegations case - reports

More on Funds

Downing Liquid Alternatives adds £120m multi-asset fund to mandate
Funds

Downing Liquid Alternatives adds £120m multi-asset fund to mandate

Combined with a third-party mandate

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 18 May 2026 • 1 min read
MPS allocation review: US equity exposure eases as active managers turn to Asia and EMs
Funds

MPS allocation review: US equity exposure eases as active managers turn to Asia and EMs

Three Timeline portfolios in top five

Mike Turner
clock 13 May 2026 • 4 min read
Gravis' Philip Kent: Not all private credit is created equal
Funds

Gravis' Philip Kent: Not all private credit is created equal

'Fragmenting, not failing'

Philip Kent
clock 13 May 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot