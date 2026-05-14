Short-selling surges as traders 'bet against Britain' amid Starmer leadership crisis

IG trading activity data

clock • 2 min read

Short-selling activity against sterling and across major UK banks has surged as a political crisis threatening to end Prime Minster Keir Starmer's premiership engulfs Westminster.

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