Wealth manager allocations to UK stocks fall by more than half since Brexit

Home bias remains

clock • 6 min read

Allocations to UK equities across private client portfolios, as well as model portfolios and multi-asset funds domiciled in the country, have fallen by more than half since the Brexit vote a decade ago.

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