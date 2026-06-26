HSBC's Sai Tampi: Quant leading the quiet industrialisation of stockpicking

Quantitative equity

clock • 4 min read

Quantitative equity is often framed as a tech-led takeover of traditional investing. But a more useful way to look at it is as such: quant is the industrialisation of active equity.

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