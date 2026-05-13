Carne Group names Daniel Osborne as head of ETF solutions

Over 30 years of experience

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Carne Group has appointed Daniel Osborne as managing director, head of ETF solutions, effective immediately.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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