Janus Henderson goes private as deal with Nelson Peltz's Trian completes

Delisted from NYSE

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Trian Fund Management, General Catalyst Group Management and the Qatar Investment Authority have completed their take-private deal for Janus Henderson Group.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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