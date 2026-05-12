UK retail sales drop in April as consumer confidence continues to ebb

Uncertainty over rising costs

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

UK retail sales decreased across the board in April 2026, as rising costs resulting from the conflict in the Middle East preyed on shoppers’ confidence.

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