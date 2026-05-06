M&G Investments names Lee Tindell as AM information and technology chief

Joins from Mercuria

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

M&G Investments has appointed Lee Tindell as asset management chief information and technology officer.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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