Artemis equity manager rejoins Columbia Threadneedle as group hires two bond specialists

Natasha Ebtehadj

clock • 2 min read

Natasha Ebtehadj has rejoined Columbia Threadneedle as a global equities portfolio manager, with the fund group also hiring two experienced fixed income portfolio managers.

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