FCA releases 'milestone' fund tokenisation guidance for asset managers

Direct to Fund

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has published its updated guidance for fund tokenisation allowing asset managers to utilise distributed ledger technology (DLT) within the watchdog’s existing regulation.

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